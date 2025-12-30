‘Posted to Chatuchak Camp’: S’pore Army shirt seen for sale at Bangkok market

Singapore Army camouflage shirt spotted for sale at Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market

A TikTok video showing a Singapore Army camouflage shirt being sold overseas has sparked discussion online about the disposal of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)-issued equipment.

TikTok user @gbreelss posted a short clip from Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market on 15 Dec, showing a long-sleeved camouflage shirt labelled “Singapore” displayed for sale at a stall.

Text over the video read “only in Bangkok”, while the caption said, “Posted to Chatuchak Camp”.

Similar items reportedly sold in JB

In the comments section, one viewer shared an image of a camouflage army backpack with an RM350 (S$111) price tag attached to it.

They claimed that it was being sold in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia.

TikTok user @gbreelss responded to the comment saying that SAF merchandise was “all over the world”.

The exchange prompted questions from other users about how these items end up being sold overseas.

SAF rules on disposal and sale of uniforms

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has previously stated that servicemen are responsible for properly disposing of SAF-issued clothing and equipment when these items are no longer needed or serviceable.

In a media statement dated 1 Nov 2023, MINDEF said disposal must be done at authorised collection points.

These are located at The Chevrons, all SAF eMarts, SAFRA Clubhouses, and selected SAF camps.

MINDEF has also stressed that servicemen are not allowed to sell SAF property.

In a 15 Nov 2016 statement responding to seized SAF camouflage uniforms, the ministry said only authorised vendors may sell or dispose of Army uniforms.

Servicemen caught selling SAF-issued items will face disciplinary action.

The SAF added that it maintains established systems for disposing of used and unwanted equipment.

Servicemen should return such items through official channels rather than passing them on privately.

The TikTok video did not specify or elaborate on how the camouflage shirt reached the Bangkok market.

MS News has reached out to TikTok user @gbreelss for more information.

