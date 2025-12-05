SAF recruits sing ‘Jingle Bells’ & ‘Happy Birthday’ at ECP during route march

SAF recruits marching at ECP sing festive tune after seeing group celebrating Christmas

While a Christmas celebration was happening at East Coast Park (ECP), a group of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recruits joined in the festivities by singing a popular festive tune.

Afterwards, the soldiers even sang the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, all while marching along the path.

TikToker found SAF recruits’ festive cheer ‘too wholesome’

On Thursday (3 Dec), a TikTok user shared a video of her Christmas gathering at ECP.

In the clip, the group was singing ‘Jingle Bells’ when a group of men in SAF’s pixilated uniform marched past them.

The recruits hilariously joined in the celebration, chanting the Christmas jingle as they marched.

Later, they humoured the group by enthusiastically singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

At the end of the video, both groups were seen clapping and cheering.

In her caption, the original poster (OP) clarified that her group was celebrating Christmas and not someone’s birthday. Nonetheless, she felt that the recruits’ gesture was “too wholesome”.

Recruits proudly identify their coy

Several netizens proudly identified the recruit as being part of their company.

One of them even took the opportunity to add to the festive wishes.

Another user, who was presumably part of the group, admitted that he did not know why they were singing ‘Happy Birthday’ until he watched the video.

This TikTok user praised the recruits for being “so sporting” despite being tired from marching.

