Cheers Employee Dismissed After Argument At Lau Pa Sat Outlet Goes Viral 

Cheers Employee Dismissed After Viral Incident At Lau Pa Sat Outlet On 1 Jan

Earlier this week, footage of a former Cheers employee refusing to comply with Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers went viral.

In an update on Wednesday (4 Jan), Cheers stated that they’ve ordered for the employee in question to be dismissed.

They also added that they have a zero-tolerance stance towards their staff exhibiting such behaviour.

Cheers Lau Pa Sat employee dismissed over viral incident with police

Speaking to MS News on Wednesday (4 Jan), a spokesperson for FairPrice stated that FairPrice has instructed Cheers to dismiss the staff involved.

This came after they spoke to the staff in question and assessed the incident.

Cheers took the opportunity to reiterate its zero-tolerance stance towards employees who fail to comply with authorities.

We do not tolerate acts from staff who seek to undermine the authority of the police.

Employee refused to show ID to SPF officers in viral incident

Footage of the incident, which occurred at the Cheers outlet in Lau Pa Sat, was first shared on 1 Jan.

Comprising five videos, the clips showed the OP calling the police over an alleged altercation with another man.

In the videos, the OP accused the other man of entering the shop to “cause trouble”, impersonating a police officer, and using vulgarities.

The officers then requested a form of identification from him, which the man refused.

After some back and forth and multiple warnings, the man finally acquiesced.

Employee earlier placed on administrative leave

Shortly after, on Monday (2 Jan), Cheers publicly apologised for the incident via Facebook.

They confirmed that they had counselled and put the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The next day, SPF released a statement addressing the situation. According to preliminary investigations, the men exchanged verbal threats and comments on race and nationality before their arrival.

Two men aged 29 and 64 are now assisting with ongoing police investigations. There were no injuries reported.

