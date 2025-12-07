S’porean singer’s family & friends call police after Chengdu tour guide allegedly forced them to spend S$20K

Shawn Tok’s family and friends join Chengdu tour group, later forced to spend S$20,000 on shopping

A Singaporean singer, his family, and friends say their Chengdu holiday took a shocking turn when their tour allegedly forced them into aggressive shopping stops and even barred them from leaving until they spent enough.

The 23-member group eventually lodged a police report in China after feeling cornered and coerced.

Singer’s family signed up for tour after seeing TikTok ad

Local singer Shawn Tok, 31, told Shin Min Daily News his father came across a Chengdu tour ad on TikTok.

He later booked a nine-day, eight-night package with a local Chinese travel agency.

The package was priced at 1,600 yuan (around S$293) per person, and the group arrived in Chengdu on 22 Nov.

Mr Tok said that this was not their first time signing up for a Chinese tour online, noting that they had previously visited Chongqing.