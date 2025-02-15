48,000 chickens roasted in fire that burned poultry farm in M’sia

48,000 chickens roasted in Malaysia poultry farm fire

Nearly 50,000 chickens perished in a fire that engulfed a poultry farm in Kedah, Malaysia on Friday (14 Feb) night.

According to the New Straits Times, authorities were alerted to the fire at about 11pm.

80% of poultry farm destroyed in fire

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a burning two-storey building which operated as a poultry farm.

A total of 26 firefighters and 5 volunteers responded to the alert.

The firefighters controlled the fire at 12.46am, according to The Star. However, 80% of the building had been destroyed by then.

“The semi-permanent poultry farm, which housed around 50,000 chickens, had been nearly 80% destroyed by the blaze,” said fire station chief Mohd Bustan Karudin.

Authorities currently investigating cause of fire & extent of damage

Additionally, around 48,000 of the 50,000 chickens perished in the fire. This is equivalent to about 96% of the chicken population at the farm.

Chief Mohd Bustan said they are investigating how the fire started as well as the estimated losses caused by the blaze.

In a similar incident last year, a massive inferno engulfed the popular Chatuchak Market in Thailand and killed numerous animals. On 11 June 2024, nearly 120 shops were burned down as a result of the fire that originated from a pet store.

Although no humans were injured in the fire, over a thousand animals stored in the shops perished in the blaze.

Also read: Pickup truck in Thailand carrying fighting cocks worth S$360 each catches fire, cooks about 20 roosters

