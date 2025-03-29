‘Looks like bacon, can be steamed or fried’: China market sells rat meat for S$28/kg

Vendors sell dried rat meat as delicacy in China markets

Vendors in Guangdong, China, have been spotted selling “dried rat” as a delicacy, pricing them at 150 yuan (S$27.70) per kilogram.

These rodents, resembling cured meat, are reportedly eaten steamed with rice or stir-fried with garlic sprouts and celery.

A video that went viral on Weibo showed sellers at a market in Foshan, Guangdong, displaying and selling rat meat.

According to Hong Kong 01 news, Mr Chen, who filmed the video, said that dried rat “looks like bacon, and can be steamed or fried”.

Despite their unsettling appearance, these cured rats have gained popularity among locals.

A well-known saying in the region claims that “one rat is better than three chickens”, highlighting their perceived nutritional value.

Sellers shared that these rodents are either wild-caught or farmed, with some fetching up to 160 yuan (S$29.55) per kilogram.

While it is unclear when the video was filmed, reports state it was published on social media on 24 March.

Health risks of rat meat

Although vendors argue that selling these rats is legal since they are not a protected species, experts warn of serious health risks.

Rodents are historically known to be hosts of many infectious diseases.

According to a report shared on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website, the main issue lies in the handling of the meat.

“Slaughtering rodents is the more risky part, where people will be exposed to blood and other fluids,” says an expert.

These butchers are thus more susceptible to diseases, rather than those eating the rats — provided they are cooked thoroughly.

