150 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang condo, likely of electrical origin

Fire breaks out in bedroom of 3rd-floor unit in Choa Chu Kang condo

150 residents were evacuated from a condominium in Choa Chu Kang after a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday (9 April) morning.

Footage of the blaze posted on Facebook showed flames leaping out from a unit on the third floor.

Sparks seen falling from condo unit

In the clip, a woman was heard yelping in fright as a “bang” was emitted from the unit.

Others also shouted as the fire raged, while sparks were seen falling from the window.

A nearby resident posted in the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook group that they saw several police vehicles and fire engines at the Yew Mei Green condo at 5.30am.

Choa Chu Kang condo fire put out by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 4.50am on 9 April.

It involved the contents of a bedroom on the third floor of Block 52 Choa Chu Kang North 6 — the address of Yew Mei Green.

The blaze was extinguished using a single water jet and a compressed air foam trolley.

2 suffer smoke inhalation

As a precautionary measure, SCDF and the police evacuated about 150 residents from the building.

Two people were also assessed for smoke inhalation, but they declined to be conveyed to the hospital, SCDF said.

Fire likely of electrical origin

The fire was likely of electrical origin from the affected bedroom, according to preliminary findings.

SCDF reminded the public not to overload electrical outlets and to always switch off appliances when not in use.

Appliances and plugs should also bear the Safety Mark.

Residents should also check their wires regularly and replace frayed wires or cracked cords.

Wires must not run under carpets and must be kept away from hot surfaces.

Lastly, batteries or devices should not be left charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

Also read: Late-night blaze in Tampines HDB unit forces 80 residents to evacuate, likely of electrical origin

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Featured images adapted from David Lee on Facebook.