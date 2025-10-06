Late-night blaze in Tampines HDB unit forces 80 residents to evacuate, likely of electrical origin

Tampines HDB unit fire forces late-night evacuation of 80 residents, 2 hospitalised

A fire broke out at a Tampines HDB block late on Friday night (3 Oct), forcing around 80 residents to evacuate as thick smoke filled the corridors.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that two people were hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

Fire breaks out in fourth-floor unit

At 11.45pm, SCDF was alerted to a fire inside a fourth-floor unit at Blk 422, Tampines Street 41.

The blaze involved a bedroom and was quickly extinguished using a water jet. Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), some residents only realised something was wrong when SCDF instructed them to evacuate.

Mr Chen, 65, who lives on the same floor, said he was unaware of the fire until SCDF knocked on his door.

He said the affected flat was occupied by a couple and their five children.

“The owner told me he had just returned home when he saw flames coming out of the room. He wasn’t sure what had caught fire,” Mr Chen said.

On the third floor, Mr Zakaria, 57, shared that he helped to evacuate with his neighbours’ children because their parents were out at the time.

Residents were only allowed to return to their homes between 2am to 3am the following day, Shin Min reported.

Fire likely from an electrical origin

The following morning, a Shin Min reporter visited the affected unit and noted the charred interiors, a shattered bedroom window, and smoke-stained walls.

The corridor ceiling outside the unit was blackened, and a strong smell of smoke still lingered.

SCDF told MS News that preliminary findings indicate the blaze was “likely from an electrical origin in the bedroom”.

They added that the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of electrical safety at home.

Residents are urged not to overload electrical outlets, to switch off appliances when not in use, to replace damaged wires immediately, and to avoid leaving devices charging overnight or unattended for long periods.

