‘Chan Chun Sing met Chan Choon Seng’: Minister meets man with similar name at Telok Blangah Drive Market

Chan Chun Sing meets resident with similar name during visit to Telok Blangah Drive Market

A light-hearted moment unfolded at Telok Blangah Drive Market on Sunday (6 July), when Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing bumped into a resident who shares a strikingly similar name — Mr Chan Choon Seng.

“Chan Chun Sing met Chan Choon Seng,” the Member of Parliament (MP) quipped in a Facebook post, sharing a photo of their unexpected encounter and drawing amused reactions online..

Resident & Minister share laughs over coincidence

Mr Chan was visiting the 82 Telok Blangah Drive Market and Food Centre that morning, where he mingled with residents, greeted stallholders, and enjoyed breakfast while exchanging pleasantries.

“It’s these little moments — good food, friendly faces — that keep our community spirit alive,” he wrote in a separate Facebook post on Sunday.

During the visit, he met Mr Chan Choon Seng — someone he described as “a familiar face in the neighbourhood”. The two shared a laugh over their nearly identical-sounding names.

Though their English names are strikingly similar, Mr Chan clarified in his post that the Chinese characters for both their surnames and given names are “totally different”.

To mark the amusing coincidence, the pair posed for a cheerful selfie.

“Always a pleasure to meet our warm and friendly residents,” the post read.

Chan Chun Sing steps down as Minister for Education

The visit comes shortly after a major Cabinet reshuffle on 21 May, when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled his highly anticipated line-up.

Among the most talked-about changes was Mr Chan’s move from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), succeeding Dr Ng Eng Hen, who stepped down after years of service.

Mr Chan, who had served as Education Minister since May 2021, also took on a newly created role as Coordinating Minister for Public Services.

