Chucky Doggo Costume Available On Shopee Singapore

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to search for cool costumes once again. Though we’ve seen plenty of pet costumes over the years, we’ve found a unique one that can instantly turn heads.

On Monday (11 Oct), UK-based Facebook page Woof Woof shared a picture of a dog dressed up as Chucky—a famous horror movie icon. The ensemble features the furkid holding a knife-shaped foam behind the unsuspecting cat.

Source

Those who want to give their fam a good scare should consider training their doggos to sneak in to truly make an impact.

Chucky costume for doggos

The Child’s Play movie franchise brings to mind Chucky, a notorious mini serial killer. In the spirit of Halloween, we’ve found this viral Chucky costume that will make your dog the star of the occasion.

Source

The realistic cosplay consists of a messy wig and a “Good Dogs” jumpsuit, much like the original character.

Source

The arm and knife – stitched to the outfit – transform your doggo into a mischievous serial killer.

Source

Imagine seeing your clingy dog like this interrupting your slumber when all it wants is some attention in return.

Source

Available on Shopee Singapore

The Chucky dog costume is available in Shopee Singapore from $7.85.

Source

Sure, our furkids are very much angelic. But for Halloween enthusiasts, there’s no harm in giving them a killer look now and then.

Excited to see more creepy costumes

As the Halloween season approaches, we’re eager to see more creepy costumes for humans and furkids alike.

If you’re planning to go trick-or-treating with your doggo, maybe you can dress up as Andy Barclay while your furkid transforms into Chucky.

Do you want this Chucky costume for your doggo? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.