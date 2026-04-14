Duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in bread at Woodlands Checkpoint, M’sian man arrested

8 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in bread at Woodlands Checkpoint

A Malaysian man was arrested on 7 April after duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in a loaf of bread in his possession.

The contraband items were uncovered in his motorcycle at the Woodlands Checkpoint, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Tuesday (14 April).

Motorcycle directed for further checks at Woodlands Checkpoint

On that day, the Malaysia-registered motorcycle was attempting to enter Singapore, ICA said.

However, it was directed to undergo further checks by ICA officers.

During the inspection, they noticed a loaf of bread in the centre basket of the vehicle.

Packets of cigarettes sandwiched between slices of bread

Multiple packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were then discovered to be concealed within the bread.

ICA Search & Examination officers eventually retrieved eight packets in total from the loaf.

According to an ICA photo, they were sandwiched between individual slices.

Man arrested for alleged attempted smuggling

A 49-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for the alleged attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore

The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA had previously said that border security is “a crucial aspect” of Singapore’s anti-vape enforcement strategy, adding:

As guardians of our borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade & travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

According to Singapore Customs, those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

There were 57,400 such cases foiled last year, a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: Chinese traveller declares 10 cartons of cigarettes at Changi Airport, ICA finds 218 cartons