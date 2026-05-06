‘Literally pounding the other guy’s head’: Fight breaks out on Circle Line MRT, passengers attempt to intervene

Two men allegedly fight on Circle Line MRT, passengers attempt to intervene

Two men allegedly fought on an MRT ride last Tuesday (28 April), to the shock of surrounding passengers.

The fight occurred on the Circle Line, between the Tai Seng and MacPherson stations.

A fellow passenger captured video footage of the incident and uploaded it onto Reddit on 2 May.

Man held back by others

In the short clip, a man clad in blue is seen climbing onto an MRT seat, in an attempt to hit a passenger wearing a red t-shirt.

While not explicitly stated, the conversation in the short five-second clip points to two others in the video, a man in pink and another in grey, as peacemakers in the situation.

One of the men can be heard telling the aggressor, “enough, enough”, while the man continues cursing in Hokkien.

Argument in Hokkien between two men

The Original Poster (OP) who witnessed the incident described the scene as “insane”.

They also alleged that one of the men repeatedly struck the other on the head during the altercation.

According to the OP, the dispute began as a verbal argument at around 4.49pm, although the conversation was in Hokkien and its cause was unclear.

The witness added that the quarrel did not appear to be related to seating, as both men were already seated prior to the incident.

Several commuters attempted to intervene, but the pair allegedly continued fighting.

Netizens poke fun at situation

After the Reddit post on 2 May, the video has been reposted onto other social media platforms, such as sgfollowsall’s Instagram page.

Many netizens were quick to poke fun at the situation, with one labelling the fight as the “Uncle Fighting Championship”.

Others also called for stricter punishments towards those involved in disturbing the peace in public.

One netizen even jokingly contrasted the scene to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s emotional May Day speech.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information on the incident.

Also read: 2 men arrested for affray after getting into fight at Serangoon MRT, police investigating

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Featured image adapted from u/Recent-Stop9687 on Reddit.