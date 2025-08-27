‘Good people do exist’: TikToker captures stranger removing toppled barriers from busy S’pore road in rain

Kind-hearted person seen clearing barricades from busy road despite downpour

A TikTok video showing a stranger selflessly clearing barricades from a busy Singapore road in the pouring rain has captured the attention of netizens, reminding many that kindness can still be found in the most unexpected places.

TikToker @jerries__ shared the clip on Sunday (24 Aug), marvelling at the good deed with an on-screen caption: “Who is this good person?”

In the video, an unidentified person dressed in an orange T-shirt and carrying a black umbrella was seen walking across a junction where several barricades had toppled over.

Two were lying in the middle of the road, while a few others jutted dangerously onto the carriageway.

Crossing the road, the stranger picked up the barricade nearest to the pedestrian crossing and hauled it to the pavement.

They then straightened another two barricades that were protruding from the roadside.

Lastly, the good Samaritan began to tackle the remaining two barricades that were in the middle of the junction.

With one hand holding an umbrella against the rain, the stranger dragged a white barricade to safety before doing the same with a red one, placing it neatly beside the first.

Netizens praise stranger’s selfless act

The on-screen text towards the end of the TikTok clip reads: “Back to normal. Well done! Thank you.”

Netizens quickly flooded the comments with praise, impressed that someone had taken the time — and braved the downpour — to remove the barricades.

One netizen applauded the stranger, saying that they “risked their life” to help out.

Another user remarked that the act proved there are still “good-hearted people” in Singapore.

A TikTok user urged everyone to follow the stranger’s example and be more proactive in helping others.

Meanwhile, one netizen summed it up by saying that the world needed more people like this stranger.

The identity of the kind-hearted person in the video remains unknown. MS News has reached out to the Original Poster (OP) for more information.

