‘I paid for my song’: Clementi busker disturbed by man who demands to dedicate song, takes back his money

Police intervene when man disturbs Clementi busker, but he returns later

A busker singing at Clementi recently encountered a man who demanded he play specific songs and even retrieved the money he put into his tip jar.

Footage of the incident was posted by the busker on TikTok, including an intervention from patrolling police officers.

Man asks Clementi busker for a Christmas song

According to the clip, the busker named Evan was performing outside Clementi Mall when a man approached him, requesting a Christmas song.

Obligingly, Evan sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” while the man put cash into his tip box.

Man wants to ‘dedicate’ song as he ‘paid’ for it

But while the OP was occupied, the man approached him again.

This time, he showed Evan a list of songs on his phone that he wanted him to sing.

Even as the busker offered to perform one that he could sing, the man could be heard repeatedly insisting:

I dedicate my song! I paid for my song.

This made Evan “very uncomfortable”, he said, adding:

Bro talking down to me as if he tipped me 1 Bitcoin.

Police intervene & speak to the man

Thankfully, some police officers were patrolling the vicinity at the time.

They told Evan that they had received complaints about the man from mall security.

The police officer subsequently spoke to the man, he said.

Man wants to take back money from Clementi busker

However, this led the man to insist that he wanted to take back his money, claiming to have put in S$2.

Incredulous, Evan noted that the man had dropped in only one coin, quipping:

Is there a S$2 SGD coin I’m unaware of?

Man returns, allegedly harasses busker

Before leaving, the police checked in on him again, he said.

But the man later returned and allegedly made loud noises while Evan was singing.

He also began recording video and complaining, while gesturing towards him, he said.

Clementi busker asks for common courtesy

In his caption, Evan said he was thankful that the police were at the scene, as he would not have known how to deal with the man.

Although he chose to perform in public, he called for some “common courtesy between two human beings”, even if respect for him was “too much to ask for”.

Otherwise, people could simply ignore him, he noted, adding:

Perhaps, I’m asking for too much.

Netizens criticise bystander’s ‘entitled’ behaviour

Most netizens took Evan’s side, many feeling that buskers deserved respect, even when one gives them money.

Others slammed the man for his “sense of entitlement”.

Meanwhile, a user quipped that if the man wanted more than his money’s worth, he should have gone to a karaoke pub.

A commenter noted that buskers do not provide paid entertainment, so any contribution is a donation. As such, it should not come with any expectations.

Several supportive netizens also encouraged Evan to keep singing and not to be affected by such people.

