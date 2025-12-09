‘I paid for my song’: Clementi busker disturbed by man who demands to dedicate song, takes back his money

busker

Latest News Singapore

The man also claimed to have given the busker S$2 when he dropped in only a coin.

By - 10 Dec 2025, 2:28 am

Police intervene when man disturbs Clementi busker, but he returns later

A busker singing at Clementi recently encountered a man who demanded he play specific songs and even retrieved the money he put into his tip jar.

Footage of the incident was posted by the busker on TikTok, including an intervention from patrolling police officers.

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

Man asks Clementi busker for a Christmas song

According to the clip, the busker named Evan was performing outside Clementi Mall when a man approached him, requesting a Christmas song.

busker

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

Obligingly, Evan sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” while the man put cash into his tip box.

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

Man wants to ‘dedicate’ song as he ‘paid’ for it

But while the OP was occupied, the man approached him again.

This time, he showed Evan a list of songs on his phone that he wanted him to sing.

busker

Souce: @evantellstories on TikTok

Even as the busker offered to perform one that he could sing, the man could be heard repeatedly insisting:

I dedicate my song! I paid for my song.

busker

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

This made Evan “very uncomfortable”, he said, adding:

Bro talking down to me as if he tipped me 1 Bitcoin.

busker

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

Police intervene & speak to the man

Thankfully, some police officers were patrolling the vicinity at the time.

They told Evan that they had received complaints about the man from mall security.

busker

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

The police officer subsequently spoke to the man, he said.

Man wants to take back money from Clementi busker

However, this led the man to insist that he wanted to take back his money, claiming to have put in S$2.

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

Incredulous, Evan noted that the man had dropped in only one coin, quipping:

Is there a S$2 SGD coin I’m unaware of?

busker

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

Man returns, allegedly harasses busker

Before leaving, the police checked in on him again, he said.

busker

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

But the man later returned and allegedly made loud noises while Evan was singing.

He also began recording video and complaining, while gesturing towards him, he said.

busker

Source: @evantellstories on TikTok

Clementi busker asks for common courtesy

In his caption, Evan said he was thankful that the police were at the scene, as he would not have known how to deal with the man.

Although he chose to perform in public, he called for some “common courtesy between two human beings”, even if respect for him was “too much to ask for”.

Otherwise, people could simply ignore him, he noted, adding:

Perhaps, I’m asking for too much.

Netizens criticise bystander’s ‘entitled’ behaviour

Most netizens took Evan’s side, many feeling that buskers deserved respect, even when one gives them money.

busker

Source: TikTok

Others slammed the man for his “sense of entitlement”.

busker

Source: TikTok

Meanwhile, a user quipped that if the man wanted more than his money’s worth, he should have gone to a karaoke pub.

busker

Source: TikTok

A commenter noted that buskers do not provide paid entertainment, so any contribution is a donation. As such, it should not come with any expectations.

busker

Source: TikTok

Several supportive netizens also encouraged Evan to keep singing and not to be affected by such people.

busker

Source: TikTok

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @evantellstories on TikTok.

