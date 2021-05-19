Clementi Stall Gives Out Free Meals To Riders During Busy Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) Period

As Singaporeans adjust to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)’s measures, we will once again be relying on food delivery riders for many of our meals.

In light of this, Clementi Hong Kee Villa is giving out free meals to delivery riders to show their appreciation.

Source

The chicken rice stall ran a similar initiative last year during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

They hope that more stalls will join their initiative and do their part to help Singapore.

Chicken rice stall offers free meals to riders

As Singapore enters another difficult period in our fight against Covid-19, a chicken rice stall at Block 448 Clementi Avenue 3 is offering free meals to delivery riders.

Source

Hong Kee Villa is giving riders a pack of nasi lemak and a refreshing bottle of cold water or drink.

Image courtesy of Clementi Hong Kee Villa

While Hong Kee Villa is a non-halal chicken rice stall, they’ve specially prepared halal nasi lemak so more riders can benefit from the initiative.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the stall owners started the initiative so riders won’t go hungry during such a busy period.

A Facebook post also stated that they’re doing this to show their appreciation and support for riders who are hustling hard.

Stall owner encourages riders to take free nasi lemak

Speaking to MS News, Hong Kee Villa shared that they have been distributing about 40 to 50 packs of nasi lemak a day.

When stall staff see riders passing by, they will encourage them to grab a pack.

Last year, during the ‘Circuit Breaker’, Hong Kee Villa did the exact same thing.

The stall also shared with MS News that they hope more vendors and merchants will join in this initiative and help our country through this challenging period.

Riders who wish to benefit from Hong Kee Villa’s initiative can find them here:



Clementi Hong Kee Villa

Address: #01-25 Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre, 448 Clementi Ave 3, Singapore 120448

Opening hours: 10.30am-8.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Clementi Station

Kudos to Hong Kee Villa

While most of us work from the safety of our homes, food delivery riders don’t get to enjoy such a luxury.

Day in and day out, they travel and wait in line for long periods to deliver meals to our doorsteps. Such a heartwarming gesture thus surely means a lot to them.

Kudos to Clementi Hong Kee Villa stall for recognising the hard work of riders and being so generous even amidst a tumultuous time for hawkers.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.