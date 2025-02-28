Man attempts to smuggle S$14K worth of cocaine from Colombia by hiding substance in his wig

Man arrested at Colombia airport for trying to smuggle cocaine under wig

A man was arrested at Colombia’s Rafael Nunez International Airport after he attempted to smuggle cocaine to the Netherlands by hiding the narcotic inside a wig he was wearing.

On Monday (24 Feb), the Colombian National Police issued a statement saying they stopped the 40-year-old male citizen while he was trying to board a flight to Amsterdam.

A video posted on X showed the Anti-Narcotics Police officers spotting that the man was wearing a wig when he went through a full body scanner.

Man’s wig contained S$14K worth of cocaine

After he was profiled, authorities took the man to a room, where they discovered his wig contained 19 capsules filled with a white powdery substance.

An identification test later confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

According to the police, the man’s wig held over 400 doses of cocaine valued at over EUR 10,000 (S$14,000) in international markets.

Man has previous records of drug trafficking

The man was subsequently placed in the custody of the Attorney General’s Office for trafficking, manufacturing, and carrying narcotic substances.

He was found to have two previous court records of drug trafficking.

According to The Telegraph, Colombia is the primary cocaine producer supplying North America and Europe.

While the country has been fighting drug trafficking for decades, Colombian authorities seized a record 225 tonnes of cocaine within a six-week period late last year — a global record for a single anti-drug operation.

However, Colombia President Gustavo Petro recently said the drug was “no worse than whiskey” and claimed it is only illegal because it is produced in Latin America.

Also read: Tourist has meltdown after getting pulled aside by airport security in Thailand, cocaine falls out of pocket mid-tantrum

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @PoliciaColombia on X.