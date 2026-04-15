TikToker spots cockroach on pastries at Changi Airport café, outlet temporarily closes for deep cleaning

Changi Airport café temporarily closes for deep cleaning after cockroach spotted on pastries

In a shocking incident last Thursday (9 April), a TikToker spotted a cockroach crawling on bread at a café in Changi Airport.

According to the outlet, staff disposed of all affected items and cleaned the area multiple times after receiving feedback.

TikToker alerts Changi Airport café staff to cockroach

On 10 April, TikTok user @mozzarellapapi posted a video showing him at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The incident reportedly occurred a day earlier.

He had entered a café to eat, keeping its name anonymous, when he noticed what appeared to be a juvenile cockroach crawling on the pastries.

Horrified, he alerted the staff, telling them: “There’s a cockroach inside.”

The insect later crawled out from under the display glass and ran along the countertop.

The TikToker subsequently decided to leave.

MS News has reached out to him for more information.

Affected outlet disposed of all items from counter after feedback

In the video’s comments, netizens identified the outlet as PAUL Le Café at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

A PAUL Singapore spokesperson told MS News they were aware of the incident and apologised to affected and concerned customers.

Upon receiving feedback from the customer on 9 April, our staff responded by clearing and disposing of all items from the affected counter and thoroughly cleaning the area.

They added that the outlet undergoes a comprehensive deep clean every night as part of standard operating procedures.

During this process, all counter items are discarded, surfaces are cleaned, and hot water flushing is carried out.

“As a precautionary measure, a comprehensive pest control treatment took place on 11 April, during which all food items in the outlet were disposed of in the interest of food safety,” the spokesperson stated.

PAUL Singapore also temporarily closed the outlet from 12pm to 11pm to carry out another round of thorough deep cleaning.

Cleaning frequency stepped up after incident

From 11 April, staff increased the frequency of counter cleaning to multiple times daily.

The spokesperson added that the outlet already undergoes monthly pest control inspections, but the frequency of checks has since been increased following the incident.

“An external audit will be conducted to ensure full compliance with food safety and hygiene standards,” they said.

Singapore Food Agency looking into matter

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told MS News they are looking into the matter and reminded that food safety is a shared responsibility.

While SFA enforces regulations, food operators must ensure proper hygiene practices and maintain clean premises. Members of the public can report concerns via SFA’s online feedback form.

SFA added that it takes such cases seriously and will investigate all feedback, and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if there is sufficient evidence.

Also read: Woman in M’sia finds dead cockroach in nasi lemak bought from roadside stall

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Featured image adapted from @mozzarellapapi on TikTok.