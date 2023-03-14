S’porean Finds Cockroaches On JB Hotel Bed & In Minibar, Establishment Investigating Incident

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Finds Cockroaches Crawling On Johor Bahru Hotel Bed

Hotels are meant to be a space for rest and relaxation. However, there are times when the hotel rooms we book simply do not live up to our expectations.

On 4 Mar, a Singaporean uploaded a TikTok video of his hotel room in Johor Bahru (JB). In the video, several cockroaches were spotted crawling all over the bed and minibar.

@mmmmm_jl thistle worst hotel in jb. when we brought up the issue to front desk they js told me to send then the vids and will have a change of room. they didnt even apologise or at least smth to make up for their mistake. 🤮 rlly jialiat ♬ OMG – NewJeans

The hotel, Thistle Johor Bahru, noted that they are now investigating the issue.

The cockroaches crawled over the hotel bed and minibar

In the video, the OP, Jaren Lam, identified the hotel as Thistle Johor Bahru, and deemed it the “worst hotel in JB”. This was because of the many creepy crawlies he found scurrying all over his hotel room.

One video he captured showed a cockroach crawling along the side of the bed.

Meanwhile, he spotted yet another cockroach crawling on the walls inside the mini-fridge.

In response to MS News’ queries, the 21-year-old shared that he was on a vacation in Johor Bahru with his girlfriend. They had chosen to stay at Thistle Johor Bahru from 18 Feb to 19 Feb after reading fantastic reviews about the hotel.

However, after staying at the hotel for the night, he noticed the cockroaches crawling on his bed upon waking up.

He noted that he was disgusted and shocked by the poor hygiene of the hotel. Although he tried to speak to the manager of the hotel, the staff allegedly wanted “to handle it themselves at the front desk”. There was no other form of compensation apart from a change in room.

He also noted that they did not seem apologetic about the issue. However, he did not lodge any complaints against the hotel.

Netizens appalled by the hygiene of the hotel

Several netizens were just as shocked and disgusted as Jaren.

One TikTok user highlighted that the hotel was in good condition in the past. She seemed disappointed to know that the OP faced such an issue.

Another netizen highlighted that they had just returned from the same hotel, and also came across instances of cockroaches crawling around the room.

Furthermore, another TikTok user noted that they faced the same issue years ago at the same hotel. They were shocked that nothing seems to have been put in place to prevent such cases from happening again.

Hotel currently investigating the incident

In response to queries from MS News, Thistle Johor Bahru said their team is currently investigating the report.

However, the hotel has yet to receive any formal complaint matching the description mentioned in the video caption, it claimed.

They’re thus unable to identify the TikTok user or the authenticity of the video.

Professional pest control service carries out scheduled treatment and fumigation works in all areas of the hotel property on a regular basis, it added.

“Guest satisfaction is of utmost importance to the hotel and the well-being, safety & security of our guests continue to be our highest priority. We welcome feedback from our guests and strive to work closely with them for our improvement moving forward.”

Guests are encouraged to share feedback via their website or email reservations-malaysia@thistle.com.my for further assistance.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mmmmm_jl on TikTok.