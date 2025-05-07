Woman in M’sia finds S$1.2K worth of coins inside toilet door, it’s husband’s secret savings

Woman in Malaysia finds S$1.2K worth of coins inside toilet door

A woman was pleasantly surprised when she cracked open the toilet door in their home in Malaysia and found a huge stash of coins.

She shared several clips of her treasure hunt on TikTok last week, with the initial video gaining 8.3 million views at the time of writing.

In the video, the woman is seen using a knife to push out the coins from a hole in the toilet door.

She uses a purple plate to catch the falling change, before transferring the coins to a larger bucket.

The woman shared in a subsequent video that her husband had carved out three holes at the upper part of the toilet door, which he used to deposit the coins.

She also explained that the money was her husband’s savings for five years.

Woman’s husband saved a total of S$3K

The woman told WeirdKaya that the coins they found in the toilet door amounted to around RM4,000 (S$1,225).

However, combined with the money stored in various tins around their home, their savings added up to a whopping RM10,000 (S$3,062).

When asked why her husband chose the bathroom door as a secret stash for his savings, the woman explained that he used to save in a milk tin, but it quickly filled up.

“Then, he came up with the idea of using the toilet door as his savings spot,” she shared.

Netizens impressed by husband’s unusual saving spot

Many netizens were impressed by the husband’s ingenuity as well as the amount he saved.

Some joked that the husband had to pay to go to the toilet, even if he was in his own home, while others said the money collected would now go to a new door.

Several users shared that their family members also saved money in random places in their homes, which proved useful in emergencies.

However, they also said saving a large amount of money at home may cause the bills and coins to be invalid by the time they are taken out.

They further cautioned against saving paper bills, as these are susceptible to termites.

