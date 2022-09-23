Collin’s Geylang Cuts Lamb Chop For Customer, He Thanks Eatery For Going The Extra Mile

Collin’s Geylang Cuts Lamb Chop For Customer Who Did Not Have “Proper Knife” In Hospital

When ordering food delivery, it’s not uncommon for customers to put in special requests from time to time. While these requests normally entail removing or adding certain ingredients, one TikTok user recently shared his relatively unusual request.

Stuck in a hospital and without access to a “proper knife”, the GrabFood customer requested folks from Collin’s Grille Geylang to help cut the lamb chop he ordered.

As he received the food, the customer was delighted to see his food neatly diced up and thanked folks at the eatery for going the extra mile.

Collin’s Geylang cuts lamb chop for GrabFood customer in the hospital

On Thursday (22 Sep), TikTok user @walkerkensg took to social media to share about his recent order from the Collin’s Grille outlet located along Lorong 25A Geylang.

The customer shared that he was at a hospital at the time and did not have a “proper knife” with him.

Seeing that the ‘Grilled Lamb Chop’ dish contained a whole piece of meat, the customer put in a “small request” for the eatery to help cut the protein up.

Later when the food arrived, the lamb chop was seen neatly sliced up and placed next to the spaghetti that it came with.

Happy that the lamb chop came in bite-sized pieces, the TikTok user gave a thumbs-up approval in the video, presumably to thank the eatery for going the extra mile.

