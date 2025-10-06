Commuter who kicked elderly woman on Taiwan MRT gains over 20,000 followers, gets praised for her elegance

Commuter involved in Taiwan MRT kicking incident gains over 20,000 Instagram followers

An unexpected outcome emerged from the viral Taiwan MRT incident after the young commuter who kicked an elderly woman suddenly gained social media fame.

From her previous 2,600 audience, Fumika Chang now has 26,100 followers on Instagram, less than a week after the incident.

Based on an earlier report by ETtoday, Ms Chang, a top student and graduate of National Taiwan University, has archived all but one post from the platform following the incident.

She has since unarchived her older Instagram posts at the time of writing.

Commuter reveals item inside shopping bag seen in viral incident

In the viral clip, an elderly woman carrying multiple bags and an umbrella was seen purposely hitting Ms Chang with one of her bags.

Ms Chang calmly handed her shopping bag to someone else before standing up and kicking the old woman just as she was about to hit her again.

This caused the elderly woman to fall onto the empty seats on the opposite side.

In Ms Chang’s Instagram post following the viral incident, which was uploaded on the same day as the viral video, she revealed that the item inside her Homme Plissé Issey Miyake paper bag seen in the video was a shawl.

Following her Instagram post, netizens praised Ms Chang, calling her “strong”, “elegant”, and “beautiful”.

One user even thanked her for standing up to the elderly woman, surnamed Tseng, claiming they had previously been a victim of her harassment.

Elderly woman arrested for multiple theft charges

Ms Chang’s newfound fame was not the only surprising result of the incident. On 1 Oct, a day after the MRT altercation, the elderly woman named Tseng was arrested at a convenience store.

Police revealed that Tseng had been convicted in multiple theft cases, but failed to report for her sentence, leading to a warrant for her arrest.

In two consecutive thefts in the same store on 25 Aug 2023, she reportedly justified the crime, saying the items she took were for “scientific research”.

During her arrest, Tseng reportedly resisted and began shouting, “This is fake! Show me the evidence! Help!”

“Thank you, take as many pictures as possible!” she then yelled to the media waiting outside the police station.

