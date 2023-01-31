Chinese Company Gives Employees Bonuses From S$11.8M Cash Mountain, Each Get A Minumium Of S$194.7K

Chinese Company Hands Employees Bonuses In Cash Stacks At Year-End Party

Recently, several companies have made the news for rewarding their employees with generous year-end bonuses.

Such was the case for this Chinese company, which gave their employees bonuses amounting to S$11.8 million.

However, they took it a notch higher and handed them their bonuses from a mountain of cash instead.

Each employee reportedly walked home with a minimum of S$194,700, while the top-performing managers received S$972,300 each.

The company posted videos of the event on social media on 17 Jan, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The videos showed a mountain of cash around two metres high and employees with their arms full of cash.

The company, Henan Mine, rewarded the three best-performing sales managers with the top award of five million yuan (S$972,371) each.

Besides that, 30 other employees walked away with at least one million yuan (S$194,447).

According to a company spokesperson, they held a year-end meeting on 17 Jan and gave a whopping 61 million yuan (S$11,864,390) to 40 sales managers.

Netizens say party is a publicity stunt

That wasn’t all, as they also held a money-counting competition where employees could take home the number of 100 yuan (S$19.45) notes they could count within a certain timeframe.

The employee with the fastest fingers reportedly received 157,000 yuan (S$30,528).

The company spared no expense, as they spent 12 million yuan (S$2,333,642) on the competition alone.

In several video clips online, the cash was tied into bricks of 100,000 yuan.

The top prizes were apparently so heavy that several people had to help carry them.

Unsurprisingly, the lavish party and antics attracted the attention of netizens, who had divided opinions on the matter.

For instance, some expressed envy, saying that the extravagance was beyond their wildest dreams.

On the other hand, some criticised the event, dismissing it as a publicity stunt.

“I can’t understand. They bothered to get all the cash from the bank and count it to give out, and the recipients needed to carry it back to the bank to deposit it. I don’t like such a corporate culture,” one wrote on Weibo.

Recorded revenue of S$1.7 billion last year

According to SCMP, Henan Mine was founded in 2002 and has over 5,100 employees.

Despite the dismal figures for the general Chinese economy last year, the company recorded a revenue of 9.16 billion yuan (S$1,780,773,392). This is an increase of 23% as compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, there have been no layoffs from the company over the past three years during the height of the pandemic.

Besides that, the average salary of employees has grown by 30% each year.

