Connect@Changi Care Facility Has 660 Rooms For Patients With Mild Symptoms

Earlier this year, the authorities launched Connect@Changi, allowing business travellers to hold physical meetings in Singapore without having to undergo quarantine.

However, due to the emergence of more infectious variants and the tightened border restrictions that are still in place, Connect@Changi has recently been repurposed into a Community Care Facility (CCF) for Covid-19 patients.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung made the announcement through a Facebook post on Thursday (26 Aug).

Source

Connect@Changi care facility has 660 rooms

According to Mr Ong, Hall 7 and 8 of Connect@Changi have been repurposed into community care facilities.

While Hall 7 reportedly begun operations on Monday (23 Aug), Hall 8 is only expected to open next Wednesday (1 Sep).

Source

Together, the two halls have a total of 660 rooms to house patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms.

An inside look at the rooms shows a large bed and basic amenities like tables, chairs, and even a TV.

Source

Much like other CCFs, Connect@Changi has well-trained staff to facilitate swab tests and check on patients’ conditions.

Source

CCFs can accommodate up to 5,500 individuals

With Connect@Changi, Singapore has 7 CCFs that can house more than 5,500 Covid-19 patients.

Covid-19 patients segregated in these locations do not require much medical care as they only have mild symptoms.

Source

These facilities can also boost our hospital capacity and prevent our medical institutions from being overwhelmed.

Community facilities will help protect healthcare system

As Singapore plans to safely reopen its borders, CCFs will play a crucial role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and protect our healthcare system

Even though we may have sizable facilities to house patients with mild symptoms, it’s still vital for everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.