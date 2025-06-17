Couple arrested after violent argument at hotel in Lavender, room found covered in blood

Couple arrested for using criminal force & obstruction of public servant at Lavender hotel

A couple have been arrested after they were involved in a violent argument at a hotel near Lavender Street.

Shockingly, hotel staff found the room covered in blood after they left.

Police & ambulance seen outside Lavender hotel

The bloody incident took place on Monday (16 June) evening at a hotel along Hamilton Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A reader told the paper that he saw about six police vehicles and an ambulance outside the hotel at about 7pm.

A woman was then escorted into a police car at about 7.30pm.

At 8pm, there were still four police vehicles at the scene, with eight officers questioning staff at the hotel’s front desk, Shin Min reporters observed.

The police eventually left at about 8.30pm.

Hotel staff call police after seeing bloodstains on door

A hotel front desk staff told Shin Min that a guest had heard the couple arguing in the next room and alerted the front desk.

Staff heard their angry voices when they went upstairs but could not make out what the quarrel was about.

But when they noticed bloodstains on the door, the hotel manager decided to call the police.

Couple arrested at Lavender hotel after man charged towards police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said officers attended to a dispute at about 6.40pm on 16 June.

It involved a 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, and took place at 40 Hamilton Road — the address of the Harbour Ville Hotel.

When the police arrived, the man behaved aggressively and allegedly charged towards the officers.

The woman, on her part, did not follow their instructions despite being warned several times.

Eventually, both of them were arrested — the man for using criminal force against a public servant, and the woman for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Blood found on floor & bedsheets of room

Hotel staff said the couple were frequent guests who would book a two-hour stay each time.

But this was the first time they had been heard quarrelling.

After they were taken away, the room was left in a mess, with the kettle broken and the toilet door damaged.

Worse still, the floor and bedsheets were stained with blood.

The woman had a 4cm-long wound on the sole of her foot when she left, staff added.

Couple did not pay Lavender hotel as they were arrested

Besides the cleaning costs, the couple also owes the hotel part of their room fee as they exceeded their stay.

Staff said they would typically pay for the extra hours upon check-out if they had spent a longer time in their room.

That’s why they did not call them on Monday even though they had not checked out at 4pm when they were supposed to do so by 2pm.

However, since they were arrested, they have yet to pay the balance.

Also read: Man Admits To Killing Wife At Hotel In Katong, Will Be Charged With Murder

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.