Courier takes umbrella from outside flat but returns it the next day, receives drink

Courier seen taking umbrella on CCTV, returns it after owner posts on TikTok

A courier who was seen taking an umbrella from outside an HDB flat returned it personally the next day after the resident posted CCTV footage on TikTok.

For his efforts, the courier was unexpectedly rewarded with a drink by the resident.

Courier seen taking away umbrella after dropping off parcel

In the now-deleted TikTok video posted last Thursday (16 Oct), the courier could be seen dropping off a parcel on a shoe rack outside the flat.

However, he then picked up a black umbrella lying open on the floor, ostensibly for drying, and walked away with it.

The resident accused the courier of stealing their son’s umbrella, which is an automatic umbrella — one that opens by pushing a button — that was bought in Japan.

Courier returns umbrella the next day

However, in a twist, the courier gave the umbrella back the very next day.

In a subsequent TikTok video posted last Friday (17 Oct), the man is seen returning to the scene and engaging with the resident.

He also takes a photo of the umbrella safely back in the resident’s hands.

The gate then opened, surprising the courier at first. But it turned out that the resident just decided to hand him a can of 100Plus.

Residents softened as courier was ‘so apologetic’

In the caption, the resident said they were forgiving when the courier apologised and returned the umbrella, adding:

Everyone deserves a second chance, agree?

When asked how they reacted when he returned the umbrella, the original poster said her husband was initially furious but softened as he was “so apologetic”.

She, on the other hand, was “amazed” at the power of the Internet, which resulted in her umbrella being returned.

Netizens sceptical over courier’s intentions

However, some netizens were sceptical, with one asking whether the courier would have returned the umbrella if not for the TikTok video.

While others suggested that he was merely borrowing the umbrella as it was raining, responders pointed out that he could have asked the owners first.

One also suspected that he was told to return it by a higher-up, as he took a photo as proof.

Another netizen, however, praised the courier for having the courage to return the umbrella.

Featured image adapted from @littlecozymomentswithme on TikTok.