Study Finds That Covid-19 May Survive For 4 Weeks On Mobile Screens & Bank Notes

Reminders to sanitise our hands and common surfaces are commonplace now, with the Covid-19 outbreak still posing infection risks. But one surface that’s often overlooked is cash or bank notes, which a recent Australian study has reportedly found to be favourable grounds for the virus to survive.

In certain temperatures especially, the study finds that Covid-19 is able to survive longer, prompting experts to dish out advisories once again.

Covid-19 thrives on smooth surfaces like bank notes

According to Bloomberg, the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness found that Covid-19 thrives on smooth, plastic surfaces like mobile screens, bank notes and handrails.

Unlike the regular flu which only lasts up to 17 days, Covid-19 can apparently survive up to 28 days, or 4 weeks.

Researchers explained that while the virus spreads through coughing, sneezing or even speaking, particles from such actions can settle on common surfaces, from which transmission may occur.

The research center’s deputy director thus shared that these results reinforce the need for good hygiene practices.

Studies also found that Covid-19 persists in cooler temperatures and die out faster in warmer weather of at least 40°C.

Considering Singapore’s constant humidity, we hope this bodes well for us.

Observe stricter hygiene practices

Now that you know what surfaces to be wary of, remember to practice good hygiene regularly for your own safety.

Of course, there’s no need to resort to washing your cash — just remember to sanitise your hands and mobile phones.

Beyond this pandemic, let’s hope we’ll all form a good habit of washing our hands often, to maintain cleanliness.

