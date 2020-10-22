Singapore Confirms 8 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (22 Oct).

Of these, 1 local transmission involves a case in a workers’ dormitory. The other 7 are imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

There continue to be no new cases among Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs).

Gradual move towards Phase 3

In light of the consistently low number of local transmissions, plans to move towards Phase 3 of safe reopening seem to be in the works.

One of the major changes in preparation for that is the switch to the TraceTogether app and tokens for contact tracing.

Once 70% of the population starts using the software, the transition to Phase 3 is more likely to occur, which we hope will be soon.

In the meantime, all other existing precautions still apply, and gatherings should only involve a maximum of 5 people.

This is save for exceptions like weddings, walking and cycling tours, as well as other events, which may accommodate more attendees.

Nevertheless, safe management measures will still have to be in place for those.

Greater ease of travel to certain countries

While the prospect of unofficial travel to Hong Kong excited Singaporeans, a similar move by Thailand caught many by surprise.

The country’s launch of a Special Tourist Visa (STV) recently allowed Singapore residents to enter, following specific requirements.

So if you’re keen on visiting soon, we’d suggest checking all the rules out first before making any concrete plans.

The light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel

The evident, gradual easing of safety measures spells a long-awaited return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The path towards that may be a long and arduous one, but we can almost see the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel.

Let’s work together to get there, and help Singapore as well as the rest of the world recover from this ordeal.

