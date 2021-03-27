Singapore Confirms 23 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (27 Mar).

22 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There’s also 1 case in the community, for the second day in a row.

This is the highest daily count Singapore has recorded in over 3 weeks, with the last one being 23 cases too, on 3 Mar.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,288.

Vaccinations begin for 45-59-year-olds

As Singapore’s vaccination exercise picks up pace, the authorities are extending the offer to more eligible individuals, with the 45 to 59-year-olds now next in line.

This comes after the nation made significant progress in vaccinating seniors aged 60 and above.

With over 1 million doses of the vaccine already administered, we’re in good stead to cover all eligible candidates soon.

45 to 59-year-olds who’d like to get their jabs can register their interest via the MOH website here. Following that, look out for SMSes which carry personalised links for you to book your appointments online.

Slight ease in some restrictions

Along with the expansive vaccine rollout comes the slight ease in restrictions, such as allowing more workers to return to their workplaces.

Of course, this is subject to certain rules which companies must strictly adhere to.

Otherwise, work from home (WFH) is still encouraged if possible.

Couples due to wed, as well as event organisers will be happy too, as they may now invite more attendees. But the larger guest pool comes with the requirement that attendees get a negative Covid-19 test beforehand.

Be that as it may, we’re sure that families will be delighted that they can involve more of their loved ones in important occasions.

Stay safe even as situation improves

The flurry of positive changes may excite us, as we look forward to enjoying certain occasions with a little more freedom again.

But we should remember that the threat of infection is still real, so we shouldn’t let our guards down.

Take all the necessary steps like mask-wearing, SafeEntry and temperature-taking, so you’ll be as safe as possible from the virus.

