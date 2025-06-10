Man faces additional dangerous driving charge for Tampines car crash that killed 2 & injured 8

Man faces new dangerous driving charge relating to deadly Tampines crash in Apr 2024

The man allegedly responsible for the Tampines car accident last April that left two dead and eight injured was handed an additional charge of dangerous driving on Monday (9 Jun).

Driver slapped with new dangerous driving charge

The high-profile fatal accident occurred on 22 Apr 2024 at about 7am, at the intersection of Tampines Avenue 1, Tampines Avenue 4, and Bedok Reservoir Road.

The accident resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries, caused severe traffic disruption, and drew widespread attention.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the accused, Muhammad Syafie Bin Ismail, 44, now faces five charges after the inclusion of a new dangerous driving charge.

The accused originally faced four charges under the Road Traffic Act:

Dangerous driving causing death

Dangerous driving causing hurt

Dangerous driving

Failing to stop after an accident

These charges allege that he was driving dangerously at the time of the incident — running a red light while driving straight on Bedok Reservoir Road towards Tampines Avenue 4.

This led to a six-vehicle collision that resulted in two fatalities and six injuries.

Two individuals passed away as a result of the accident — 17-year-old junior college student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril and 57-year-old pest control company employee Norzihan Juwahib.

Pre-trial conference scheduled for 26 June

The new charge states that the accused’s dangerous driving caused serious injuries to two drivers — Chia Tong Chai and Muhammad Azril Mahmood, who were driving a van and car respectively.

It also stated that the accused had swerved lanes while overtaking, hitting a white Mercedes and causing it to hit the kerb.

After the incident, the accused also did not stop or provide his details.

The accused has not indicated whether he intends to plead guilty. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for 26 June.

The offences that Muhammad Syafie faces carry jail sentences of between three months and eight years:

Dangerous driving causing death: jail sentence of between two and eight years and driving disqualification

Dangerous driving causing hurt: jail sentence of up to two years or fine of up to S$10,000 and driving disqualification

Failing to stop after accident: jail sentence of up to three months, fine of up to S$1,000, or both

Dangerous driving: jail sentence of up to 12 months, fine of up to $5,000, or both

Dangerous driving causing grievous hurt: jail sentence between one and five years and driving disqualification.

Featured image adapted from Zell Corpuz on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.