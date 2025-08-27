Woman in M’sia orders expensive dishes during date, cafe allegedly part of ‘scam’

Woman orders expensive cafe dishes during date in alleged scam

A man claimed he almost paid RM2,000 (S$609) after a woman ordered expensive dishes during their date at a cafe in Selangor, Malaysia on Monday (25 Aug).

Worse, the cafe staff’s actions led him to suspect that he had fallen victim to a scam.

The incident was reposted on Facebook by a user named Mr Jay on Tuesday (26 Aug).

Man goes on date with woman he met via WeChat

Recounting the incident, the original poster (OP) said he went on a date with a girl he met via WeChat.

When he arrived to pick her up, he was surprised that it was not from her workplace.

The woman shared that she was hungry, and the man began suggesting nearby restaurants to dine at.

However, the woman turned down his suggestions and walked towards a cafe instead.

Woman ordered wagyu beef to bring home to family

The man shared that they each placed orders using the QR ordering system at the cafe. As such, the man was not aware of what the woman ordered.

While the OP ordered the cheapest nasi lemak and a soda, which amounted to RM10.40 (S$3.17), his date reportedly ordered scallops and abalone worth RM157.90 (S$48) and S$189 (S$57.56) respectively.

The man was in for a shock as the mains arrived. His date ordered an A5 wagyu steak that cost RM383.90 (S$116.92), bird’s nest soup worth RM46.80 (S$14.25). She also ordered two glasses of cocktails that set him back RM157.60 (S$48) — she ended up drinking them by herself.

The woman allegedly even ordered an A5 wagyu tomahawk that cost RM859 (S$261.62) to “take home for her family”.

After eating, the woman came up with an excuse and left, forcing the OP to pay the bill, which amounted to a whopping RM2,000 (S$609).

Man suspects cafe staff were part of ‘scam’

The man also noticed staff members standing by the door as soon as he got up to pay, leading him to believe they were also part of the scheme.

They pretended to look around, but the OP felt that they were secretly keeping tabs and preventing him from “escaping”.

The man then told the cafe owner that he wanted to lodge a police report, and the latter suggested doing so at a “smaller” police station.

However, the man decided to call the police himself as he suspected the cafe owner might be in cahoots with the officers at the police station.

Just as he did this, his date returned to the cafe, claiming she had left something behind.

In the end, the man reached an agreement to pay for his order, as well as two appetisers he took bites off, which amounted to RM414.45 (S$126.23).

Following the incident, the man drove to a police station further away from the cafe to file a report.

However, it is unclear whether further action has been taken against the woman and the cafe.

