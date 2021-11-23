DBS App & Website Down For Several Customers On 23 Nov

Just a couple of weeks ago, DBS Bank’s online services were down for a while at midnight during the 11.11 sale.

Unfortunately, DBS’ online banking services are once again unavailable, as many customers noted on Tuesday (23 Nov) morning.

As seen on DBS’ Facebook page, several of their customers have notified the bank that their system is down.

DBS has since issued a statement noting that they are working to resolve the issue and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

DBS app & website apparently down for several hours

On Tuesday (23 Nov) morning, a couple of DBS customers found out they were unable to access their accounts through the app.

Apparently, the banking services have been down since around 10am for some.

Customers who tried to log into their accounts through the DBS website also faced the same issue.

Hence, many customers took to Facebook to inform DBS about the situation. Most were unhappy as they were unable to make payments, causing much inconvenience.

Noting that their banking services have been down for several hours, DBS put up a notice on their Facebook page.

They apologised for the inconvenience caused to their customers and assured them they are currently working to resolve the issue.

Customers who are facing difficulties can try logging in again later on.

Hope issue will be fixed soon

As of 5pm on Tuesday (23 Nov), some customers are still facing an issue with online banking services.

Since many transactions are done online nowadays, it is certainly inconvenient for customers when banking services face a glitch.

Hopefully, DBS will be able to get to the bottom of the issue and resolve it soon and prevent it from happening again.

