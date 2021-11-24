DBS Digital Banking Services Issue Recurs On 24 Nov Morning

Yesterday morning (23 Nov), several DBS customers had difficulties accessing the bank’s digital services.

After about 15 hours, at around 2am on Wednesday (24 Nov), DBS finally resolved the situation.

Unfortunately, the same problem has reportedly recurred at 9am.

DBS updated their latest Facebook post to inform customers about the issue.

DBS digital banking service issue recurs on 24 Nov

After DBS restored their banking services in the wee hours of Wednesday (24 Nov), they updated their Facebook post at 10.52am that the issue has recurred.

Thus, similar to the situation on Tuesday (23 Nov), customers are unable to access digital banking services through their app.

Image by MS News

Additionally, DBS’ website is currently not working as well.

Image by MS News

DBS said they are doing their best to resolve the situation and apologised to their customers for the inconvenience.

Hope DBS finds permanent solution to technical issue

With DBS’ banking services temporarily unavailable for the second day, customers will need to wait a little longer to use the website and app once again.

Hopefully, they will fix the issue once and for all so that this won’t happen again.

