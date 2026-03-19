DBS digital services face lunchtime disruptions, issue resolved within an hour

DBS customers faced disruptions for bank’s digital services, issue resolved by 2pm

DBS digital banking services have resumed after facing disruptions on Thursday (19 March) afternoon.

The bank released a statement on its Facebook page that its customers were “facing difficulties” accessing some of their digital services at around 1pm.

DBS digital services down

Several customers have come online to share their struggles with accessing their bank accounts.

One netizen took to the Facebook page Complaint Singapore, sharing a screenshot of the POSB application, showing that they were unable to log in to their account.

In a separate post, a Facebook user noted that they were unable to view their account details despite being logged in.

Several customers took to DBS’ Facebook post saying they were unable to access their banking apps and make payments.

Many left similar comments, asking for help with their PayNow and PayLah! services.

One netizen shared that not being able to access their PayLah! led to an awkward incident when they attempted to buy food.

Another user was able to log into their Digibank. However, the application indicated that there was no balance in their bank account.

Bank midst of trying to recover services

In DBS’s post, the bank stated that while it was “working to fully recover services,” customers may still use their DBS and POSB cards to make payments.

Some users were unable to view the app completely, where the bank advised them to check account balances via the DBS and POSB Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and digiBots.

They reassured customers that their “monies and deposits remain safe” and will give an update on the situation as soon as possible.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding,” DBS stated.

In an update at 1.57pm, the bank stated that its services, DBS and POSB digibank Mobile and Online, and DBS PayLah!, have “returned to normal”.

DBS added: “We appreciate your patience and are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Also Read: Singtel users on Reddit claim 5G disruptions persist despite reported mobile service restorations

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Featured image adapted from CapitaLand (left) and Complaint Singapore on Facebook (right).