Delivery rider in Australia allegedly urinates inside lift while holding food

Residents of an apartment building in Sydney, Australia were outraged after a delivery rider allegedly urinated inside the lift before delivering food.

The incident occurred on 10 March at around 1.45pm, reported the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH).

Delivery rider leaves wet patch in corner of lift in Australia

Security camera footage taken inside the lift showed the UberEats delivery rider entering the lift of The Northview in Artarmon and apparently undoing his pants with his left hand as the doors closed.

While he was doing this, he held the food and his phone with his right hand.

He then urinated in a corner of the lift before stepping off on the 10th floor.

The act left behind a wet patch on the carpet.

Residents upset over alleged incident

The incident has left residents of the building understandably upset.

One of them, Mr Geoffrey Grasso, told SMH that he was “revolted and disgusted” when he saw the urine and the building manager told him what had happened.

The lift still reeks of urine even after a deep clean, he said. Repairs will cost thousands of dollars, he told 7 News.

Besides that, the act also poses a major health concern and is a breach of food handling requirements, Mr Grasso said, adding:

So not only is he holding the bag of food while he’s peeing, he then carries it to the people who are going to receive it.

Uber strongly condemns behaviour, will take action

Furious residents have contacted Uber, but the company provided “no meaningful response” to the incident, Mr Grasso said.

An Uber spokesperson was quoted as saying by SMH that it strongly condemned “this kind of behaviour, which has no place on the Uber platform”, adding:

Our community guidelines clearly set out the rules that we expect all users including delivery people to follow, and breach of these guidelines can result in loss of access to the Uber app.

Uber is investigating the alleged incident and “will be taking necessary action”, it also said.

Mr Grasso said Uber should cover the costs of cleaning and a new carpet in the lift should that be necessary.

Police also investigating

Meanwhile, the New South Wales Police have also launched an investigation into the alleged incident.

It urged anyone with details to get in touch with them.

