Denmark Lifts Covid-19 Restrictions Despite Rise In Cases

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began, we have longed for a return to normality, a life free of restrictions and protective masks. While Singapore seems to have some ways to go, Denmark is already making headway.

On Tuesday (1 Feb), it became the first European Union (EU) country to lift all of its Covid-19 restrictions.

Since then, residents have been going about their lives without worrying about wearing masks or limiting social interactions. This, despite a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Denmark lifts all Covid-19 restrictions on 1 Feb

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Denmark lifted all Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday (1 Feb), becoming the first EU country to do so.

Gone are the face masks many of us have had to wear whenever we leave the house.

Nightclubs, bars, and restaurants can also operate through the night, with people having the freedom to mingle in large groups indoors.

The only restrictions still in place are at the borders, for unvaccinated travellers from non-EU countries, noted CNA.

Country still reporting high number of cases daily

Despite the apparent relief, the picture isn’t all rosy as Denmark is reportedly still seeing up to 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, reported CNA.

Since a large portion of the population has received their full suite of vaccines, the authorities are confident about easing restrictions.

Citing experts, the BBC quoted that the virus is no longer a “critical threat” since over 60% of residents aged 5 and above have received their booster shots.

An epidemiologist further explained that thanks to the vaccine, Omicron is not a severe disease for those who’ve received their jabs.

Authorities still encourage personal responsibility

While most Danes welcome the changes, the authorities are still encouraging them to be personally responsible.

They have advised anyone with Covid-19 symptoms to stay home, and positive cases to self-isolate for 4 days. Close contacts, however, need not quarantine, stated CNA.

Visitors at hospitals are also recommended to wear masks.

Hope Denmark has the situation under control

As volatile as the pandemic situation has been, it’s refreshing to see countries take bold steps forward to introduce change.

Whether these changes will pan out well is still something we’ll have to see, but we hope Denmark has things under control.

Here’s hoping that Singapore will be able to ease our restrictions in due time too.

