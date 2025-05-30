Desmond Lee appointed PAP chairman, netizens call him ‘dark horse’ for DPM after Heng Swee Keat steps down

Desmond Lee appointed PAP party chairman, netizens hail him as ‘dark horse’ for DPM

On Thursday (29 May), Minister for Education Desmond Lee was appointed Chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP), following a leadership reshuffle within the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Mr Lee, who previously served as Assistant Secretary-General, takes over the role from outgoing Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat, who is stepping down from politics.

In a statement, the CEC expressed its appreciation to Mr Heng for his years of leadership and service to both the party and Singapore, and extended its well wishes for a fulfilling retirement.

Ong Ye Kung appointed treasurer, Chee Hong Tat takes over as assistant

As part of the same round of changes, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has been appointed Party Treasurer, taking over the role previously held by Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

Stepping into Mr Ong’s former role as Assistant Treasurer is Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan has been named Chairperson of Young PAP.

He succeeds Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, who serves in the ministries of Education and Sustainability and the Environment.

Faishal Ibrahim co-opted into PAP CEC

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has also been co-opted into the PAP’s CEC.

In addition, he has been appointed Chairperson of the PAP Malay Affairs Bureau, reinforcing the party’s outreach to the Malay-Muslim community.

Mr Shanmugam will remain in the party as a member, following the handover of his treasury portfolio.

Netizens say Mr Lee’s appointment is a ‘big promotion’

Following the announcement, a discussion on the r/singapore subreddit saw netizens weighing in on the reshuffle.

One Redditor noted that while the Secretary-General is typically viewed as the party’s leader, the Chairman holds formal precedence within the party structure.

“This is a big party promotion for the son of Lee Yock Suan,” the commenter wrote, referring to Mr Lee’s father. “This adds to his promotion to Minister for Education, which is one of the big four portfolios.”

Elsewhere on Facebook, a user described Mr Lee as “calm and steady”, calling him a potential “dark horse” for the position of DPM in the future.

