Man in Korea attempts to rob bank, threatens people with dinosaur water gun wrapped in plastic

Man threatens people with dinosaur water gun during bank robbery attempt

A man attempted to rob a bank in Busan, Korea on 10 Feb, threatening clients and staff inside with a dinosaur water gun wrapped in a plastic bag to disguise it as a firearm.

According to the Korea Times, a man in his 30s entered the bank at 10.58am, wearing a mask and a knit cap to cover his face.

He led customers from the hallway inside the bank, shouting “Kneel down!” while holding the gun-shaped object wrapped in plastic.

Customers screamed as the man blocked the entrance before attempting to enter the branch manager’s office.

The branch manager – who was inside with a client – held the door shut, called the police, and pressed an emergency button to call security.

When the robber failed to enter the office, he moved to the teller’s counter, demanding employees to fill a travel bag with KRW 50,000 (S$46) bills.

Customer & employees subdue man in just two minutes

Amidst the interaction, a man in his 50s suddenly tackled the robber from behind, grabbing his arms.

As they scuffled, a security officer and a bank employee joined in, followed by two other employees.

They were able to subdue the man just two minutes after he entered the bank.

They took the plastic bag from the robber’s hands and discovered that it contained a toy water gun shaped like a dinosaur.

Certificate of appreciation to be given to customer who subdued robber

A bank official said regarding the incident:

People might find it clumsy or even humorous that a water gun was inside the plastic bag, but at the time, the situation was extremely serious and frightening, leaving women employees and customers in fear.

The police arrested the man and are currently investigating the details and the motive behind the robbery.

They also plan to present a certificate of appreciation to the man who first subdued the robber, who was identified as Mr Park Cheon-gyu, a former special forces member.

Featured image adapted from MBCNEWS on YouTube, ChosunBiz.