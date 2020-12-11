Hilarious Documents Folders Have Dreaded Windows Error Messages

All of us must be familiar with the dread and despair when an error message shows up while we are working on an important project.

A Japanese company named Monya has decided to immortalize this relatable misfortune by launching document folders printed with error messages.

The sadistic novelty item is almost guaranteed to make you relive memories of desperation as while attempting to restore your computer.

Source

If you often experience daily computer woes, here is the folder that you can share with your friends and colleagues.

Document folders with error messages

We’ve all felt our hearts sink into despair as we scramble to recover files due to a Windows error. Yet, MONYA Japan’s freeze file folders transform your bad luck into a very relatable folder.

Source

The title bar has the iconic words “Not responding” combined with the iconic blue spinning circle of doom that’s often an omen that you have to restart your project from scratch.

Source

Yet, unlike the error message proclaiming your doom, this folder will definitely ‘freeze’ files stored inside it.

Source

The best part? You’ll be able to ‘recover’ your stored files as many times as you want.

Source

For those still traumatised over a recent error message, simply turn to the other side and you’ll see your files running smoothly as they should.

Source

Stack document folders for more despair

Cynical users who recently had their hearts broken due to a computer crash can even stack these folders.

Source

These layers of malfunctioning windows may finally help you get over your latest computer woes.

Source

Available through Monya’s online store

These freeze file document holders are available on Monya’s online store from S$7.71 (¥600) each.

Source

Head to their website to view more details and overseas shipping information.

Get a bundle to recover from computer woes

Every time the Windows crash screen appears, we remain hopelessly optimistic that our files will remain safe and sound. While we’re not always lucky, at least we can easily ‘recover’ the files stored in these folders.

If you and your pals can relate to these daily computer woes, get a bundle of these freeze file folders to make the despair go away.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MONYA Japan.