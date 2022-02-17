Dog Chases Man Who Was On A Walk At Lim Chu Kang

Walking is a relatively simple and easy exercise many can do to keep fit and stay active. However, for one man, his usual walk became a lot more intense when a dog chased him down at Lim Chu Kang.

While some viewers found amusement in the situation, others offered helpful advice not to run in such situations.

Dog chases man who was filming at Lim Chu Kang

In the video posted on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor, a man is seen holding up a camera, recording himself as he explores Lim Chu Kang.

Perhaps initially unaware of his surroundings, he later turns around only to realise that a small dog is chasing him. His walk quickly turns into a run as he tries to escape from the miniature predator.

As he runs, he repeatedly shouts “hey!” as if demanding the canine to stop pursuing him.

Fortunately, near the end of the video, the dog eventually slows down and stops chasing him.

Netizens advise him to stop running

Even though the man was clearly in distress, some Singaporeans couldn’t help but find the video amusing.

They especially couldn’t help but pick up on the man’s repeated utterings, which would make for a catchy tune.

Considering how potentially dangerous the situation could have been, however, kinder netizens were quick to offer advice on how to deal with such situations.

Stay safe around wild animals

While taking a leisurely stroll in a park can be a great way to relax while exploring nature, it is also important to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Even though dogs can be cute and seemingly harmless, things can easily go awry if you are not careful.

We hope that the man in the video is safe and did not sustain any injuries.

