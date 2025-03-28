Dog stabbed to death by vendor in the Philippines after it repeatedly stole meat from stall

Dog stabbed to death by vendor in the Philippines after it repeatedly stole meat from her

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Earlier this week, a dog in the Philippines was brutally stabbed to death by a market vendor for allegedly stealing meat.

Disturbing clips of the canine, with organs hanging out of its stomach, have been circulating online.

According to Filipino news site GMA News, the vendor responsible for the brutal attack has been arrested.

Attack left dog in agony before demise

A video on Facebook showed Tiger, the aspin, hobbling with some of its internal organs hanging out of its stomach. As the severely wounded canine tried to find a place to hide, marketgoers screamed in horror at the horrific sight.

Subsequent photos show the bloodied Tiger lying on the floor of the market in a pool of its own blood.

Tiger reportedly died soon after.

According to the local government in Subic, Zambales, the attack took place at a public market at about 11am on Wednesday (26 March). The vendor killed Tiger after the canine stole meat from her stall multiple times.

Vendor responsible arrested

Police have since arrested the woman responsible. She faces 1-3 years in prison and a fine of up to ₱500,000 (S$11,700).

The attack was widely condemned, with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) saying it will work closely with law enforcement officials to ensure effective legal action is taken.

“No aspin deserves to endure such horrific pain and cruelty,” the animal welfare group said. They also reached out to a local animal welfare organisation to coordinate a response.

“We will not tolerate such cruelty and will pursue all legal avenues to ensure the perpetrator faces full accountability,” they vowed.

Also read: Stray dog in M’sia dies after being skinned alive, animal welfare group calls for justice

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Raquel Tarnate on Facebook and Raevin Amante Bonifacio on Facebook.