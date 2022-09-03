Doraemon Exhibition Coming To S’pore National Museum In Nov, Tickets Available From 3 Sep

Doraemon Exhibition Coming To Singapore National Museum For 3 Months

If the recent Attack on Titan (AOT) exhibition in Singapore was anything to go by, it’s clear that folks here love seeing their favourite animes come to life. While the dark elements of AOT might not be for everyone, a more family-friendly exhibition featuring a beloved anime series will be reaching our shores soon.

From 5 Nov 2022, Doraemon and friends will be here as part of a 3-month exhibition at the National Museum.

Tickets for the exhibition, which will be the first-ever outside Japan, are now available for purchase. Before copping your passes, here’s a glimpse of what you can expect at the event.

Doraemon exhibition to feature artworks by 28 Japanese artists

According to a press release on Saturday (3 Sep), the ‘Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022’ will feature artworks by 28 contemporary Japanese artists.

The artworks will place the titular character and his friends in our changing world while showcasing the impact they have had on modern history.

Though it’s still unclear which artworks will be making their way over, past Doraemon exhibitions in Japan could hint at what’s in store.

This large mosaic painting by Takashi Murakami, for instance, is so lively with floral motifs that it’ll start our visit off on a positive note.

Seeing characters grow up too would surely evoke nostalgia in long-time fans who’d do a double take if they saw this portrait by Satomi Kondo, of Shizuka-Chan as an adult.

Adoring anything can be a spiritual affair for some, which is why Miran Fukuda’s acrylic artwork, ‘Hermits on the Waves‘, incorporating Taoist elements, would be a sight to behold.

Of course, nothing would beat the idea of your favourite anime possibly existing in real life. Mika Ninagawa’s photography installation lets visitors imagine that as photos document adventures Doraemon seemingly takes with a human companion.

To get a sense of what you may expect at the exhibition, check out the articles by Spoon & Tamago, Dennis A. Amith, and Yatta Tachi.

However, do note that no information is out yet regarding the exact works that will be on display in Singapore.

First exhibition outside of Japan

Since its inaugural showcase in 2002, the Doraemon Exhibition has made its way to multiple Japanese cities including Tokyo and Okayama.

The upcoming exhibition will be the first outside of Japan, giving fans in Singapore exclusive access.

Though the exhibition runs from 5 Nov 2022 to 5 Feb 2023, tickets are available for purchase today (3 Sep).

You may get your tickets via Klook’s website here. Prices are as follows:

Adult – S$30

Children (aged 6 to 18 years old) – S$25

According to Klook, the first 1,000 buyers will be getting memorabilia exclusive to ‘Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022’.

Other Doraemon merchandise like uniquely Singaporean collectables will also be available at the exhibition.

Timeless character from our childhood memories

For many of us, Doraemon accompanied us through large parts of our childhood.

Though decades have passed, there’s no reason not to walk down memory lane with our favourite cartoons.

If you know anyone who’s a big Doraemon fan, tag them in the comments so they can book tickets early.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and Twitter.