Doraemon Exhibition Singapore Is An Artsy Trove Of Childhood Memories With Original Manga Art & Storytelling

Doraemon Exhibition Singapore Opens On 5 Nov, Has Original Manga & Artworks

For many Singaporeans, Doraemon was their beloved childhood companion, having watched the tubby robotic cat going about his epic adventures on the big screen.

Though most of us have already made it past our childhood, it’s never too late to relive to those carefree days and reimmerse ourselves in Doraemon’s world again.

From this Saturday (5 Nov), the National Museum of Singapore will be playing host to a Doraemon Exhibition with a trove of delightful exhibits that are sure to bring back childhood memories for most visitors.

The exhibition has three different sections, featuring local and Japanese artists’ interpretations of the well-loved cartoon as well as original manga drawings by the creator himself.

1. Act 1 — “Create Your Own Doraemon”

The first segment, titled Act 1, comprises 27 artworks by 18 Japanese artists and art groups, each featuring their own interpretation of the iconic blue character and his companions.

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors will be immediately greeted with a huge collage portrait of Doraemon and his pals.

Doraemon’s sister Dorami also makes an appearance in the gallery, albeit in a very different style than what we’re used to seeing.

Repping our little red dot are two local artists who spun their own take on the character. Through this statue, artist Jahan Low explains how he used to think Doraemon was a spaceman.

2. Act 2 — Referencing Doraemon movies

The second segment features 13 artworks each with references to the artists’ favourite Doraemon movies.

Taking centre stage is a 2.6-metre-tall pink Doraemon statue that strangely resembles a huge cotton candy.

3. MANGA DORAEMON Original Drawings Exhibition

Though most people might be familiar with the Doraemon anime, not everyone might’ve seen the feline robot as part of a manga series.

Paying homage to the Doraemon manga, The MANGA DORAEMON Original Drawings Exhibition features over 70 drawings and sketches by the late Mr Fujimoto.

On display are three original drawings hand-painted by the creator himself, with unpolished details like correction tape marks, pencil scribbles, and even stains.

There’s even a replica of his desk, so you can experience what it’s like to draw a manga from scratch.

Doraemon Exhibition Singapore tickets start from S$25

The Doraemon Exhibition will be held at the National Museum for a period of three months, from Saturday (5 Nov 2022) till 5 Feb 2023.

Visitors can get their tickets via Klook’s website, and prices are as follows:

Adult – S$30

Children (aged 6 to 18 years old) – S$25

Children (under 6 years old) – Free

Here are more deets on the Doraemon exhibition:

The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022

Address: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897 (National Museum of Singapore)

Date: 5 Nov 2022 — 5 Feb 2023

Operating hours: 10am — 7pm daily (last admission at 6.30pm)

Nearest MRT Station: Bras Basah, Bencoolen, Dhoby Ghaut

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image of THE DORAEMON EXHIBITION SINGAPORE 2022 ©Fujiko-Pro by MS News.