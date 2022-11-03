Doraemon Exhibition Singapore Is An Artsy Trove Of Childhood Memories With Original Manga Art & Storytelling

Original manga drawings are also on display, complete with correction tape marks & scribbles.

Doraemon Exhibition Singapore Opens On 5 Nov, Has Original Manga & Artworks

For many Singaporeans, Doraemon was their beloved childhood companion, having watched the tubby robotic cat going about his epic adventures on the big screen.

Though most of us have already made it past our childhood, it’s never too late to relive to those carefree days and reimmerse ourselves in Doraemon’s world again.

From this Saturday (5 Nov), the National Museum of Singapore will be playing host to a Doraemon Exhibition with a trove of delightful exhibits that are sure to bring back childhood memories for most visitors.

Gallery shot of MANGA Doraemon Original Drawings Exhibition, MANGA DORAEMON Original Drawings Exhibition ©Fujiko-Pro / Image credit: National Museum of Singapore

The exhibition has three different sections, featuring local and Japanese artists’ interpretations of the well-loved cartoon as well as original manga drawings by the creator himself.

1. Act 1 — “Create Your Own Doraemon”

The first segment, titled Act 1, comprises 27 artworks by 18 Japanese artists and art groups, each featuring their own interpretation of the iconic blue character and his companions.

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors will be immediately greeted with a huge collage portrait of Doraemon and his pals.

Takashi Murakami, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice If We Could Do Such a Thing’ (2017), THE DORAEMON EXHIBITION SINGAPORE 2022 ©Fujiko-Pro / Image credit: MS News

Doraemon’s sister Dorami also makes an appearance in the gallery, albeit in a very different style than what we’re used to seeing.

Yoshitomo Nara, ‘DORAMICHAN’‘s ribbon was taken by GIAN’ (2017), THE DORAEMON EXHIBITION SINGAPORE 2022 ©Fujiko-Pro / Image credit: MS News

Repping our little red dot are two local artists who spun their own take on the character. Through this statue, artist Jahan Low explains how he used to think Doraemon was a spaceman.

Jahan Loh, ‘Intergalactic Voyagers’ and ‘Teleportation Art: Series 1 & 2’ (2022), THE DORAEMON EXHIBITION SINGAPORE 2022 ©Fujiko-Pro / Image credit: MS News

2. Act 2 — Referencing Doraemon movies

The second segment features 13 artworks each with references to the artists’ favourite Doraemon movies.

Taking centre stage is a 2.6-metre-tall pink Doraemon statue that strangely resembles a huge cotton candy.

Sebastian Masuda, ‘Final Weapon’ (2017), THE DORAEMON EXHIBITION SINGAPORE 2022 ©Fujiko-Pro / Image credit: MS News

3. MANGA DORAEMON Original Drawings Exhibition

Though most people might be familiar with the Doraemon anime, not everyone might’ve seen the feline robot as part of a manga series.

Paying homage to the Doraemon manga, The MANGA DORAEMON Original Drawings Exhibition features over 70 drawings and sketches by the late Mr Fujimoto.

Gallery shot of MANGA Doraemon Original Drawings Exhibition, MANGA DORAEMON Original Drawings Exhibition ©Fujiko-Pro/ Image credit: MS News

On display are three original drawings hand-painted by the creator himself, with unpolished details like correction tape marks, pencil scribbles, and even stains.

MANGA Doraemon Original Drawings Exhibition ©Fujiko-Pro / Image credit: MS News

There’s even a replica of his desk, so you can experience what it’s like to draw a manga from scratch.

Replica of Fujiko F Fujio’s study desk, MANGA DORAEMON Original Drawings Exhibition ©Fujiko-Pro / Image credit: MS News

Doraemon Exhibition Singapore tickets start from S$25

The Doraemon Exhibition will be held at the National Museum for  a period of three months, from Saturday (5 Nov 2022) till 5 Feb 2023.

Visitors can get their tickets via Klook’s website, and prices are as follows:

  • Adult – S$30
  • Children (aged 6 to 18 years old) – S$25
  • Children (under 6 years old) – Free

Here are more deets on the Doraemon exhibition:

The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022
Address: 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897 (National Museum of Singapore)
Date: 5 Nov 2022 — 5 Feb 2023
Operating hours: 10am — 7pm daily (last admission at 6.30pm)
Nearest MRT Station: Bras Basah, Bencoolen, Dhoby Ghaut

Featured image of THE DORAEMON EXHIBITION SINGAPORE 2022 ©Fujiko-Pro by MS News. 

