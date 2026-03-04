Man rams truck into diners in Thailand, allegedly driven by jealousy over ex-wife’s new relationship

Man in Thailand allegedly rams pickup into restaurant, injures ex-wife and six others

A 62-year-old man in Thailand is accused of crashing a pickup truck into a group of diners at a restaurant and injuring seven people, including his 34-year-old ex-wife, in what is believed to have been a jealousy-driven act.

The driver, however, denies the allegation and claims the crash was an accident.

Pickup truck crashes into diners

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Monday (2 March) at a restaurant in Chanthop Phet subdistrict, Ban Kruat district, Buriram province.

Police from Ban Kruat Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Jariyatham Foundation were notified after a Toyota pickup truck crashed into a dining area, causing severe damage to the front of the vehicle and the seating structure.

Seven people were injured, with two women sustaining serious injuries.

The driver’s ex-wife, Ms Pensri, was among those injured but only sustained minor injuries and was transported to Ban Kruat Hospital for treatment.

Footage circulating online shows a group of diners seated around a table with food and drinks when suddenly, the headlights of the truck can be seen approaching from off-screen.

The diners panic and scramble to escape, but it’s too late. Moments later, a white pickup truck barrels through the area.

According to Thaiger, one of the diners said the group had gathered to celebrate a friend’s upcoming overseas trip.

The witness mentioned noticing the pickup truck driving past the restaurant once or twice before it suddenly accelerated and crashed into the group.

Jealousy suspected, driver denies intention

A relative of the woman told reporters that jealousy was likely the motive behind the crash.

The 62-year-old driver had separated from Ms Pensri about 15 days earlier, the relative explained.

At the time of the incident, a young police officer whom Ms Pensri was reportedly seeing after the breakup was also at the table.

However, the driver denied intentionally crashing into the group.

He explained to authorities that his mobile phone fell onto the floor while driving, prompting him to bend down to pick it up.

When he looked up again, he said, the truck had already crashed into the restaurant.

“I’m already 62, while she’s just 34,” he reportedly said. “We lived together for six to seven years. If she finds someone new, I don’t mind.”

He added that he was aware she had started seeing a police officer after their breakup but insisted he was not jealous.

Police stated that they do not fully believe the driver’s explanation and are continuing to gather evidence and question those involved as the investigation proceeds.

Also read: Man sets girlfriend on fire in jealous rage at Thai supermarket, bystanders put out fire in time



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @RedSkullxxx on X and ข่าวช่องวัน on YouTube.