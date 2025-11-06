Driver jailed for fatally hitting e-bike rider in Yishun, defence says victim didn’t check for traffic

Truck driver pleads guilty to fatal collision with e-bike rider at Yishun zebra crossing

A 53-year-old truck driver pleaded guilty on Monday (3 Nov) for causing the death of a woman riding an electric bicycle in Yishun.

He failed to stop at a zebra crossing as the victim rode across it. However, the defence argued that the woman also did not stop to check for oncoming traffic.

The tragic incident occurred on 17 Dec 2024, involving defendant Fong Lai Cheong.

At around 7.10am, Fong drove a truck to Chong Pang Community Club to pick up a chassis, making the total length of the truck and chassis 15.6 metres, before continuing his route to Tuas.

Truck driver did not notice woman on e-bike until collision

At approximately 7.28am, Fong was driving along Yishun Avenue 2 towards Canberra Link, before making a left turn onto Yishun Avenue 7.

Simultaneously, the victim, riding her electric bicycle, was crossing the zebra crossing at the intersection.

Dashcam footage played in court revealed that Fong failed to halt at the stop line at the zebra crossing.

He did not notice the victim until he heard the crash and felt the truck run over something.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Fong discovered the woman lying motionless on the road. He immediately called the police and an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived and rushed the victim to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8.10am.

Truck driver has history of traffic offences

In court, Fong pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention, resulting in death.

He explained that he had been focused on vehicles to his right and did not notice the e-bike coming from his left.

The prosecution noted that Fong had a history of traffic violations dating back to 1999, primarily committed while driving large vehicles.

These violations included speeding, careless driving, and failure to obey stop lines.

As such, Fong’s failure to stop at the stop line during this fatal incident was deemed a repeat offence.

Prosecution & defence acknowledge that victim did not stop to check traffic

On the other hand, both the prosecution and defence acknowledged that the victim had not stopped to check for traffic before crossing.

The prosecution also noted that Fong’s line of sight had been obstructed by hedges and the MRT tracks’ supporting pillars.

The prosecution sought a sentence of at least eight months in prison, along with an eight-year suspension of Fong’s driving licences.

Fong’s defense lawyer similarly pointed out the victim’s failure to check for traffic and the obstructions that blocked his view.

The defence also emphasised that Fong’s previous traffic violations had not caused accidents and asked for leniency in sentencing.

After considering both the prosecution and defence arguments, the judge sentenced Fong to eight months in prison and suspended his driver’s licence for eight years.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.