Driver in S’pore accidentally runs over neighbour’s cat, doesn’t realise until confronted by owner

Driver runs over neighbour’s cat at night and was unaware until owner accuses them of fleeing scene

A tragic incident occurred on the night of 18 Jan, when a driver ran over a cat in a residential estate in Singapore, unknowingly leaving the animal dead.

What followed was an emotional confrontation between the driver and the grieving pet owner, sparking online discussion.

Driver unaware of hitting cat

Dashcam footage of the accident, shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, shows the car driving through a quiet residential area, allegedly at around 10.03 pm.

As the driver prepared to make a turn, a black cat could be seen crossing the road, trailing behind a woman who was on the other side of the street.

However, as it was late at night, the driver did not notice the cat crossing the road.

The car ran over the cat, which caused a slight bump, as seen in the recording.

The driver, unaware of what had just happened, then drove away, leaving the lifeless cat and its owner behind.

Owner confronts driver with lifeless cat in tow

The driver later recounted the events in the post, explaining that he was confronted by the cat’s owner, who accused him of driving fast and fleeing the scene.

They clarified that they had slowed down and didn’t realise they’d run over the cat, assuming that they had only hit a metal object.

The driver also mentioned that they didn’t notice anything when checking their rear-view mirrors, which led them to believe it was nothing serious.

The owner, however, argued that the area was well-lit, and the driver should have seen a shadow or at least been able to spot the cat.

To make her point clear, she reportedly brought her deceased cat to confront the driver, which left the driver shaken and unable to sleep afterwards.

The woman even threatened to bury the cat in front of the driver’s house, according to the post.

Netizens share mixed reactions

Online reactions to the incident were mixed.

Many netizens blamed the cat’s owner for allowing the animal to roam freely, especially at night, with some pointing out that pets should not be left unattended.

Others placed the blame on the driver, saying he should have been more cautious.

Some concluded that both parties were to blame and that the driver should compensate the owner and move on.

AVS says cat owners should take responsibility for pets

According to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), pet owners are required to ensure that their cats are under physical control when in public spaces.

This includes using a harness or placing the cat in a carrier to prevent them from roaming freely.

Failure to comply with these regulations can result in a fine of up to S$5,000 for the owner.

