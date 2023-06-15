Family Of 4 Ride E-Bike On Kallang Road, Called Out For Reckless Behaviour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Footage Of Family Riding E-Bike On Kallang Road Goes Viral On Social Media

In the past, e-bike riders have often received backlash for flouting traffic rules.

A similar incident has occurred yet again, this time at Kallang Road.

This particular video showed a family of four riding a singular e-bike, allegedly at a speed of up to 60km/h.

The video has gone viral and netizens have called them out for their reckless behaviour.

Family of 4 rides e-bike at Kallang Road

On Wednesday (14 June), a netizen submitted footage of the incident to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook.

In the video, a man, woman and two children sit astride the same e-bike, squeezing in together on one seat.

Additionally, none of them were wearing helmets.

The woman also appeared to be preoccupied with her mobile phone, casually holding it up to her ear for the entire length of the video.

Apparently, the bystander witnessed the scene on Kallang Road to Sim Avenue on 14 June, and the family was allegedly riding at speeds of up to 60km/h.

Netizens call family out for reckless behaviour

The video has now gone viral, with more than 200 comments at the time of writing.

Many have called out the family for being reckless, especially since they weren’t wearing helmets.

If an accident had occurred, the consequences could have been drastic, especially for the young children riding the bike.

A few users have also pointed out that it is in fact illegal to have more than two riders on an e-bike.

According to regulations by the Land Transport Authority, having passengers under the age of 16 is also not allowed.

As a result, netizens have urged traffic police and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to intervene in the matter.

Hopefully, the family will exercise more caution on the roads in the future.

For the rest of us, this can also serve as a reminder to adhere to road safety regulations, especially when it comes to travelling with young children.

