Edmund Chen charged over AYE crash that left motorcyclist grievously hurt, faces up to 2 years’ jail

Edmund Chen charged with careless driving over AYE crash that left motorcyclist seriously injured

Former local actor Edmund Chen, 63, has been charged in court in connection with a traffic accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Chen, whose legal name is Tan Kai Yuan, appeared in court on Wednesday (14 Jan) to face one charge of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, an offence that allegedly resulted in grievous hurt.

Alleged sudden slowdown before lane change

The incident reportedly took place at about 12.09pm on 4 March 2025, when Chen was driving along the AYE in the direction of the Central Expressway (CTE).

According to court documents, he allegedly slowed down abruptly without clear reason, almost coming to a stop, before making a sudden lane change to the right without keeping a proper lookout.

At the same time, a motorcycle was overtaking his vehicle on the right, resulting in a collision between the two.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, though details were not disclosed during the court proceedings.

Ready to plead guilty, case adjourned

Chen was represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law.

During the hearing, his legal team indicated that he was prepared to plead guilty immediately.

However, the prosecution said it was not ready to proceed, and the case was adjourned.

Prosecutors are seeking a fine of between S$3,000 and S$5,000, along with a five-year driving disqualification.

If convicted, Chen could face up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, and a driving ban of up to five years.

The case will return to court on 29 Jan, when Chen is expected to enter his plea.

Edmund Chen known for long-running showbiz career

Chen rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s as a Mediacorp actor, starring in numerous local dramas and earning a reputation as one of Singapore television’s familiar faces during that era.

He is married to veteran Mediacorp actress Xiang Yun, and their two children, Chen Xi and Chen Yixin, are also active in the entertainment industry.

