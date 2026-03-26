Elderly woman seen lying in the middle of road in Jurong, onlookers express concern

Woman seen lying on road near traffic junction in Jurong, subsequently conveyed to hospital

An elderly woman was seen lying in the middle of a two-lane road near Jurong Point on Wednesday (25 March).

Footage of the incident was uploaded onto the SG Warehouse Sale & Events Facebook page.

Woman lies on ground, motorists and onlookers puzzled

In the video, captured by a passing motorcyclist, a woman can be seen lying in the middle of both lanes.

As the traffic lights turn red, a motorcyclist and two cars can be seen coming to a stationary position near the woman.

An elderly male also appeared to hold his hand out to direct traffic, while onlookers curiously observed the situation from the side of the road.

Drivers forced to use drop-off point to continue journey

Multiple cars can be seen lining up to turn into the drop-off area of the mall, in a separate video shared on Facebook.

As the exit of the drop-off point is beyond the woman, this allowed traffic to continue moving, albeit at a slow pace.

A bus can also be seen on the right-hand lane, although it is not clear if the bus was forced to wait or managed to turn into the drop-off point.

Meanwhile, a younger woman checks on the elderly woman, as the number of onlookers grows in size.

Attended to by SCDF, woman seen struggling

Video footage of the woman being attended to by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel was also uploaded onto the Facebook page.

However, as they attend to her, she appears to struggle, repeatedly yanking her hand away from the officers.

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to a call for assistance along Jurong West Central 3 at 3.50pm on 25 March.

SCDF conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

MS News has reached out to SPF for comments.

Also read: Man lies down on Serangoon Road in the rain, gets arrested for public drunkenness

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Featured image adapted from SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook and Facebook.