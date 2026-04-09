Emergency rescuers in Thailand to start taking only urgent cases after having to dip into savings for fuel

Emergency rescuers in Thailand to screen for urgent cases because of rising fuel costs

Emergency rescuers in Thailand’s Phichit province will start taking only urgent cases.

This is after its own volunteer workers begin dipping into their personal savings for fuel.

According to Khaosod, the suspension of services is a direct result of surging fuel costs stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Volunteers struggling to fuel their vehicles

One of the executive members of the Sanphet Rescue Association spoke to reporters and told them that his volunteers have always used their own money to fuel their vehicles.

While previously, the association has been able to pool money together to make ends meet, the rising fuel costs have pushed them to the brink.

As a result, they have decided to suspend services for general accidents entirely until fuel prices return to normal.

They will consider responding on a case-by-case basis, with mass accidents and the elderly being given priority.

Thailand relies on volunteer workers to get people to hospitals

Unlike many countries, Thailand’s first responders are generally volunteer rescue workers.

These volunteers typically work with associations and foundations in addition to their regular jobs. The foundations receive funding through donations, but volunteers will also chip in to keep the services going.

Additionally, the rising fuel prices in Thailand has affected two separate groups, police and farmers.

Photos are circulating online showing police in Lampang province bringing back horse carriages for patrol and farmers in eastern Thailand ploughing the fields with buffaloes.