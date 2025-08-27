SAF, SPF & SCDF intensify enforcement checks, adopt ‘zero-tolerance policy’ towards vaping

Singapore uniformed services ramp up enforcement against vaping

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are strengthening their enforcement efforts against vaping.

This initiative comes after Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong’s recent speech outlining Singapore’s strict approach towards e-vaporisers.

On Wednesday (27 Aug), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that the SAF has significantly increased security and routine enforcement checks across its camps and bases.

These enhanced measures include bag searches for contraband items, unauthorised materials, and urine testing, all aimed at deterring service personnel from possessing prohibited items.

MINDEF emphasised its “zero-tolerance policy” towards the use and possession of e-vaporisers, warning that personnel caught violating this policy will face strict disciplinary actions, including the possibility of detention.

In addition to these enforcement measures, MINDEF is also providing cessation counselling and resources to help service personnel quit vaping.

SPF & SCDF also conducting checks

Similarly, the SPF and SCDF are taking a strong stand against vaping.

On Sunday (24 Aug), both forces conducted “enhanced checks” at their training schools — the Home Team Academy and Civil Defence Academy — as trainees reported for stay-in training.

The SPF and SCDF have committed to referring offenders to the Health Sciences Authority, while also taking internal disciplinary action against personnel found with e-vaporisers.

Etomidate to be classified as a Class C drug

During the National Day Rally, PM Wong announced that Singapore will now treat vaping as a “drug issue”.

Highlighting the dangers of vapes, particularly those laced with etomidate such as Kpods, he confirmed that “much stiffer” penalties will be imposed for vape-related offenses.

In addition, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently revealed that, starting 1 Sept, etomidate will be reclassified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Following this reclassification, individuals found abusing the substance could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to S$20,000.

